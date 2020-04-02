2 charged 10 years after being considered possible suspects in Waterford Township man’s murder

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of a Waterford Township man more than 10 years after they were initially considered possible suspects in the case, police said.

Ruben Guttierrez Jr. lived with his parents in a garage that had been converted into his own living space at their Waterford Township home, police said.

Guttierrez was home the night of Nov. 11, 2009, and into the next day, but he remained in his room, according to authorities.

When his parents didn’t see or hear from him throughout the night and into Nov. 12, 2009, they went to his room in the afternoon.

Guttierrez’s father found him dead on the ground, police said. He was officially pronounced dead by Waterford Township police.

Investigators said Guttierrez had been shot at least three times with what appeared to have been a high-powered rifle. They spoke with possible witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene.

It was determined that Guttierrez was killed during a robbery, officials said.

Edward Tyre Barnes and Maurice Edward Hobson were identified as possible suspects during the early investigation, but all leads were exhausted and the case remained open for years, according to authorities.

Case gets new life

In November 2019, about 10 years after Guttierrez’s death, police received new information that sparked the investigation once again.

Waterford detectives conducted interviews and gathered new information, working closely with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Arrest warrants for Barnes and Hobson were issued Monday.

Charges

Barnes and Hobson are both charged with felony murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Barnes is currently serving a prison sentence on unrelated charges, officials said. He will be arraigned on the new charges via video, authorities said.

Hobson was paroled in December after serving time on unrelated charges, police said.

He was arrested by Waterford detectives in the Guttierrez case just hours after the warrants were issued, according to officials

Hobson was arraigned by 51st District Court Judge Richard Kuhn and is being held without bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. April 14.

