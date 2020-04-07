Kroger stores adjust pharmacy, Easter hours amid pandemic

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NOVI, Mich. – Kroger announced Tuesday that Michigan stores are adjusting their pharmacy hours amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pharmacies will reduce operating hours in an effort to encourage customers to consolidate shopping trips and take advantage of Kroger’s pick up and delivery services, officials said.

Beginning Wednesday, Kroger pharmacy locations will now be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Michigan Kroger stores are also adjusting operating hours on Easter Sunday to the following:

Store: 7 a.m.–4 p.m.

Fuel Center: 7 a.m.–4 p.m.

Pharmacy: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Service Meat and Seafood: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (in select locations)

Floral Department: 7 a.m.-3: p.m.

Starbucks: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pickup orders will be available for scheduling from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Our associates continue to work hard each day, keeping shelves stocked and stores clean and sanitized,” said Corporate Affairs Manager of The Kroger Co. of Michigan Rachel Hurst. “An adjustment in hours will provide our associates more time to rest and be with their families.”

Michigan Kroger stores are also offering certain hours of shopping dedicated to at risk communities.

Senior shoppers, expectant mothers, first responders and those with compromised immune systems can shop from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.