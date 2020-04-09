One man shot, three women grazed during altercation in Detroit

DETROIT – A 30-year-old man was shot and three female victims received grazed wounds during an altercation in Detroit on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to police, the altercation took place around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 12000 block of Payton Street in Detroit.

The man was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, police say.

The male suspect fled the scene on foot, moving north on Payton Street, officials said. He is described as a 5-foot-tall black man with a stocky build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, red shorts and a black and green mask, police said.

Police say three weapons were recovered from the scene.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.