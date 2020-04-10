34ºF

Detroit Sinai Grace Hospital staff surprised with care packages

Care packages were put together for Dr. Daniel Taylor and his staff

DETROIT – We’ve been seeing all sorts of actions being taken in order to show gratitude toward out healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus, and it’s been no different for staff at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit.

A truck dropped off care packages for Dr. Daniel Taylor and his entire staff at Sinai Grace. The truck came from Port Huron and it was put together by his niece, Jennifer Canup.

