Detroit police seek man who used drive-thru window to break into business

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a man who broke a drive-thru window to get inside a business Monday.

See surveillance video from the business below.

Police said a light colored Chevrolet Trailblazer drove up to the window of the business in the 16500 block of Harper Avenue at about 4:20 a.m.

Someone wearing black and yellow gloves reached out of the back driver’s side window and used an unknown object to pry open and smash the window. The vehicle then drove away.

Shortly after, a beige Chevrolet pickup truck drove up to the scene. A man got out of the passenger side of the truck, went inside the business through the broken window and tried to open a safe deposit box, police said. When he was unsuccessful, he fled.

Detroit police say these vehicles were used to break into a business on April 6, 2020. (WDIV)

Police said the man has a large build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black and white shoes, and black and yellow gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.