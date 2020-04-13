Detroit police seek information related to shooting of teen

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is asking for assistance with information related to a non-fatal shooting that happened on the city’s east side March 29 shortly before noon.

Police say the shooting took place in the 11000 block of Stockwell in Detroit. DPD added that an unknown person fired shots at the 14-year-old male victim in the area.

The teen was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940.