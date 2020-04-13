Huntington Woods police: No commercial landscaping permitted

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. – Huntington Woods police said Monday no commercial landscaping is allowed during Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

In response to this, police said they will place a moratorium on any citations for long grass or yard maintenance until after the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Whitmer announced an extension of her stay at home order last week. The order is in effect until April 30.

The new order requires large stores to close areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, or paint.

Commercial landscaping companies aren’t considered essential under the governor’s order.

