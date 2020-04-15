Southgate welcomes new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Wayne County has partnered with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to open a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Southgate.

The testing site will open on Thursday in the parking lot of Sam’s Club in Southgate (15700 Northline Road).

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

"The key to beating COVID-19 is to make testing available to everyone who needs it,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “Wayne County has been hit hard with cases and providing barrier free testing opportunities all across the county will help in saving lives. I am thankful for the partnership with Walmart and the city of Southgate in continuing our efforts to combat this virus.”

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, and all health care workers and first responders regardless if they are experiencing symptoms or not, officials said.

All testing will require an appointment with Quest Diagnostics, which can be made at their website here.

MORE: Click here to learn more about COVID-19 testing criteria in Michigan

Individuals getting tested will remain in their car and conduct a self-administered test. For safety purposes, the test site will not be available to those who walk up, officials said.

The county listed the following details regarding the new test site:

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

Testing is not available inside Walmart stores or Sam’s Clubs.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

“I am glad to see another testing site open in Michigan that will work to protect Southgate families and our front line health care workers who are fighting to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Walmart’s partnership in expanding our testing capacity is essential to protecting the health and safety of Michiganders. Now is not the time to ease up on testing, it is the time to intensify our efforts and fight this virus. We will get through this together.”

Visit Quest Diagnostic’s website here to learn more about their testing process.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.