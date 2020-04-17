Dearborn Heights police search for man in connection with mother’s stabbing death

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Dearborn Heights police are looking for a man in connection with the stabbing death of his mother.

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday night at a home near Simone and John Daly.

WDIV

Police said a woman was found stabbed to death at a home.

The person of interest is Mohamed Ali Saad. Investigators believe he could be driving a silver 2018 Jeep Cherokee Loredo with plate DYV 2064. The vehicle was last seen in the area of Simone near Amboy.

If you have any information, call Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-7708.