Detroit police seek person of interest who possibly has information on fatal shooting

20-year-old man fatally shot

Police have released this picture of the person of interest who might have information on the shooting. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest who may have information regarding a fatal shooting that happened on the city’s east side.

On April 8 at around 9:50 p.m., the 20-year-old male victim was walking when an unknown person shot him. The person of interest photographed was in the area at the time of the shooting and may be able to provide information.

If anyone recognizes the man or has information on the crime call the DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Police believe the man pictured here could have information on the murder of a 20-year-old. (Detroit Police Department)

