MSP urge people to follow stay-at-home order after multiple collisions
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police said they had to call in extra troopers Saturday morning to handle more than 20 crashes.
According to authorities, a trooper was in his police cruiser on the side of M-14 in Plymouth Township when a driver struck the back of his car. The trooper and the 20-year-old driver were rushed to a hospital, but they are expected to be OK.
Police said the driver was going too fast.
MSP urged residents to follow the stay-at-home order and to travel only when needed.
Due to the amount of crashes and traffic on the roads at that time of day, additional troopers had to be called in and at times there were over twenty crashes in the district due to people driving too fast for conditions. Please Stay Home and Stay Safe. Travel only when needed. pic.twitter.com/vkDCQsK6jP— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 18, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.