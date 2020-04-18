MSP urge people to follow stay-at-home order after multiple collisions

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police said they had to call in extra troopers Saturday morning to handle more than 20 crashes.

According to authorities, a trooper was in his police cruiser on the side of M-14 in Plymouth Township when a driver struck the back of his car. The trooper and the 20-year-old driver were rushed to a hospital, but they are expected to be OK.

Police said the driver was going too fast.

MSP urged residents to follow the stay-at-home order and to travel only when needed.