MSP urge people to follow stay-at-home order after multiple collisions

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

A MSP trooper was rear-ended April 18, 2020 on M-14.
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police said they had to call in extra troopers Saturday morning to handle more than 20 crashes.

According to authorities, a trooper was in his police cruiser on the side of M-14 in Plymouth Township when a driver struck the back of his car. The trooper and the 20-year-old driver were rushed to a hospital, but they are expected to be OK.

Police said the driver was going too fast.

MSP urged residents to follow the stay-at-home order and to travel only when needed.

