Two men shot, killed in their car in Detroit

DETROIT – Two men were shot and killed in their car in Detroit around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, police say.

The two victims, 26 and 37, drove a Chevy Saturn to the area of Steel Street and Westfield Avenue to allegedly purchase marijuana, officials said. Upon driving up to an unknown location, two unknown individuals allegedly fired shots into the vehicle, striking the victims, police said.

According to police, medics responded to the incident and pronounced the victims deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say the identity of the shooters is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.