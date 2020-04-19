Westbound I-96 closed at Livernois due to crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, a collision closed all lanes on westbound I-96 at Livernois Avenue in Detroit Sunday.

Michigan State Police said at about 3:40 p.m., a dog was running loose on the freeway and when a driver pulled over to try to secure the dog, they were both struck by different vehicles. The victim was rushed to a hospital. Details on the dog’s status were not revealed.

The investigation is ongoing.

It is unknown when the freeway will reopen.

