Westbound I-96 closed at Livernois due to crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, a collision closed all lanes on westbound I-96 at Livernois Avenue in Detroit Sunday.
Michigan State Police said at about 3:40 p.m., a dog was running loose on the freeway and when a driver pulled over to try to secure the dog, they were both struck by different vehicles. The victim was rushed to a hospital. Details on the dog’s status were not revealed.
The investigation is ongoing.
It is unknown when the freeway will reopen.
Crash on WB I-96— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) April 19, 2020
Location: WB I-96 at Livernois
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: Freeway Closed
