Detroit police looking for missing 59-year-old woman

DETROIT – Francis Reeside, 59, went missing on Monday in Detroit, police say.

Reeside was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 19100 block of Stotter Street, according to officials. The woman’s caregivers say Reese went outside to take out trash and never came back.

The missing woman is described as 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing 200 pounds, has auburn hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants.

Police say Reeside is in good physical condition but may exhibit some mental instability.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.