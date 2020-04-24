Officer shoots at vehicle of Ferndale resident trying to flee police with narcotics

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – The vehicle of a Ferndale resident trying to flee police Friday was shot at by an officer.

The officer involved shooting started Friday around 1:30 a.m. at W. Woodward Heights and N. Chrysler Service Drive, according to the Hazel Park Police Department.

Police say the 32-year-old female Ferndale resident was in a 2010 red Chevy HHR.

The incident happened after a Hazel Park Police officer approached the Chevy HHR while it was parked in the parking lot of a vacant building at E. Woodward Heights and Battelle.

The driver of the vehicle was alone when the Hazel Park officer approached her. When the officer saw narcotics in the vehicle she asked the driver to exit. The driver then fled the scene to escape the officer.

Another female officer observed the vehicle pull into a residential driveway on Carlisle south of Woodward Heights.

When the officer approached the vehicle from the back, the driver started reversing. The officer attempted to move away from the vehicle and discharged her firearm at it.

The driver then turned in the front yard and started fleeing. A third officer arrived and followed the vehicle to W. Woodward Heights and N. Chrysler Service Drive.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant before stopping. Police say the driver then fled on foot from officers before being tackled and taken into custody.

The driver was assessed at a local hospital due to the traffic crash and cleared for incarceration pending charges by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

No one was injured after the firearm was charged, police say.