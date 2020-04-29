Detroit city council president endorses Joe Biden for President

DETROIT – Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States on Wednesday.

The former congresswoman says her position strongly aligns with Biden’s on issues including affordable housing, gun control, increasing minimum wage, paid sick leave and veterans’ issues.

“Former Vice President Joe Biden has a proven record of fighting for the people," said Jones. "His solid experience, exemplary leadership, and empathy for the people are the attributes required of our next president in order to bring our country together, so we can recover from the failed policies of the Trump era.”

Jones says health care is a personal issue for her and the city of Detroit -- especially amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Earlier this month, Jones tested positive for COVID-19 and has urged her constituents to take the virus seriously.

Detroit, a hotspot for the virus in Michigan, has reported 8,823 COVID-19 cases and 987 deaths as of April 28.

Jones supports Biden’s interest in improving the U.S. health care system after he " adamantly pledged to continue to ‘build on the Affordable Care Act’”, the statement reads. Health care has been an important issue in recent politics, and reportedly helped Democrats “retake control of the House in 2018″.

Jones’ endorsement comes only one day after former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorsed Biden for president. Clinton was the first woman to become a presidential nominee for a major party in the 2016 presidential election.

