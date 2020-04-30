Two dead, one critical in crash on Detroit’s west side

Two people were killed, a third is listed in critical condition and two others were injured in a crash late Wednesday on Detroit’s west side.

According to Detroit police, the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on St. Marys near Pembroke. The driver lost control of the SUV, hit a tree and rolled over.

At this time ages of those involved in the crash are not known. A man and woman have passed away.

Police suspect that speed was a factor although they are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

