Salon owners hope business can survive through extended stay-at-home order

DETROIT – With the stay-at-home orders forcing barber shops and salons to close for the last six weeks, many salon owners can’t wait for the shops to reopen.

“I need a haircut every week,” said Tony Cutlass. “I’m looking crazy.”

Those in need of a haircut are going to have to wait a little longer. Gov. Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order Thursday through May 28.

George Nikollaj, owner of 6 Salon in Detroit, said he and his brothers put everything into their first salon. Now they own five that are not open with more than 100 employees who aren’t working.

“I don’t have a lobbyist fighting for what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” Nikollaj said. “A little bit of guidance on what we need to do and how we need to do it is all we want.”

Nikollaj said he’s had customers asking when they can get back in.

“I think this is our seventh or eighth week,” Nikollaj said. “Again, there has to be something that gives us a little bit of an idea of when.”

