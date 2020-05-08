Police seek missing 13-year-old Southfield girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Southfield Police Department is searching for 13-year-old, Samara Duplessis.

Duplessis was last seen by family members on Thursday while taking the garbage out at her Southfield home. She is described as black with a medium complexion, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. Duplessis has long brown hair in braids and hazel eyes.

Police say she disappeared in a grey and pink hoodie, black leggings, and black Ugg boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.