Michigan Department of State extends lay offs amid coronavirus pandemic

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) announced Friday that employee lay offs will be extended for another week -- with the possibility of a further extension -- due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MDOS announced mass lay offs of 60% of staff on April 22. More than 900 employees have been temporarily laid off due to the pandemic.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make -- but balancing the needs of the families impacted by these layoffs against the fiscal realities our state and department are now facing is not a responsibility I take lightly," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We will continue working on a plan to reopen branches and get our employees back to work as soon as we are safely able.”

Officials say all MDOS services still remain open to the public.

