Inkster mother charged in deadly stabbing of 3-year-old son

INKSTER, Mich. – On Saturday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Inkster resident, Atiya Nina Muhammed, in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son.

Police arrested Muhammed, 26, earlier this week after her son Zion Reid was found dead.

She is charged with first degree premeditated murder, felony murder, child abuse first degree and torture.

According to the prosecutor’s office, on Wednesday at around 2:44 p.m. police were sent to a home in the 26440 block of Lehigh in Inkster after a child was reported dead inside.

Family members couldn’t reach the boy’s mother for days before his body was found.

When police arrived inside the home they located Reid’s body in a back bedroom. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the child died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma injuries.

Muhammed was not at the home when police arrived. She was eventually located by the Inkster Police Department with the help of the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team.

She was found and taken into custody the same day police discovered the body. Muhammed will be arraigned by video in 34th District Court in Romulus at 10 a.m. on Sunday.