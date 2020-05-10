Birmingham hosts drive-thru farmers market amid coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – The Birmingham Farmers Market is offering a drive-thru market amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Open from 9 a.m. to noon every Sunday, the market sells Michigan-grown produce and locally raised eggs and meats. Officials say the market has expanded its offerings to include flower arrangements, plants, baked goods and more.

Shoppers can access the market by driving up to the Public Parking Lot 6 on North Old Woodward Avenue. Pedestrians will not be allowed to shop without a vehicle.

Shoppers can drive their vehicle around the perimeter to purchase desired goods, which will then be placed into their trunk.

Officials say interested shoppers should pay in exact cash as change will not be provided.

Visit the Birmingham Farmers Market website here to learn more.

