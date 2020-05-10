Blue Angels to fly over Detroit in solidarity with coronavirus frontline workers

DETROIT – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly over Detroit on Tuesday in solidarity with frontline workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Blue Angels were scheduled to fly over Detroit last month but the show was postponed.

Routes and flight times for Tuesday’s display will be announced on Monday, the group said in a Facebook post.

Detroit, Chicago, and Indianapolis your Blue Angels are heading your way this Tuesday! Check back tomorrow for routes... Posted by U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Sunday, May 10, 2020

The announcement follows news that the Michigan Air National Guard will also conduct flyovers across the state in honor of COVID-19 frontline workers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The guard’s 127th wing announced a tentative flyover schedule in a Facebook post with plans to visit Marquette, Lansing, Flint, Traverse City, Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, Novi and Detroit.

Get ready Michigan! Continue to like, follow, and share the 127th Wing for dates, times, and maps of the Michigan... Posted by 127th Wing on Sunday, May 10, 2020

The aircrafts will take off from their base in Harrison Township.