Detroit police investigate smash-and-grab on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are looking for suspects after a business was broken into and robbed on Sunday morning in Detroit.

Officials say the unknown suspects broke into a store in the 14300 block of Harper Avenue around 5:15 a.m. A gold GMC Yukon was used to ram into the building to gain entry. The individuals then stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene, officials said.

Detroit police say the vehicle was found near the location of the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

