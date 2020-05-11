Blue Angels to fly over Metro Detroit on Tuesday: Here’s when, flight path

DETROIT – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly over Detroit on Tuesday in solidarity with frontline workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Blue Angels were scheduled to fly over Detroit last month but the show was postponed.

The times and flight path were released on Monday afternoon. The entire fly over will be from 11:30 to 11:51 a.m. Here’s a look:

Blue Angels flight path projection. (WDIV)

Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover.

WATCH: Go inside a Navy Blue Angels plane during a flyover for frontline workers

The announcement follows news that the Michigan Air National Guard will also conduct flyovers across the state in honor of COVID-19 frontline workers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The guard’s 127th wing announced a tentative flyover schedule in a Facebook post with plans to visit Marquette, Lansing, Flint, Traverse City, Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, Novi and Detroit.