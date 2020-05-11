Michigan attorney general issues warning to businesses violating Gov. Whitmer’s order

LANSING, Mich. – Businesses who continue to violate Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order could face legal action, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

A gym in Brighton opened last week and is still open as of Monday. The owner is not making any apologies for going against the governor’s orders. The owner said customers were eager to come back and his livelihood depends on the business. While it was closed he was concerned about his financial future.

“I listened to the orders and shut my business down completely but went to work immediately in a different regard and started researching everything I could on the subject,” gym owner James Gray said.

“I don’t think we’ve put the virus into proper perspective,” Gray said. “What if the three of us six months from now look at the nation was destroyed in many ways. We put 40 million people out of work, the housing market collapses -- all of these things went down and the information was there but we weren’t really focusing on the right things.”

Nessel wants action to be taken against those violating the order. The first step is a warning.

“If they make the decision to go ahead and violate the law knowing and understanding what the law is -- then, unfortunately they’ll have to pay the consequences for it,” Nessel said.

Nessel’s team has been in touch with police agencies across the state asking them to investigate businesses that are violating the governor’s order.

So far, no action has been taken against the gym in Brighton.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy isn’t convinced Whitmer’s order is legal and said he won’t enforce the order.

