Small gym owners unveil reopening plan amid coronavirus pandemic

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – There is a push for some gyms to reopen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- but reopening gyms is a tricky subject.

Not all gyms are the same under Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order -- at least according to Dr. Tina Kinsley. She owns Strength Depot in Plymouth.

She’s leading a coalition of other small gyms and has come up with she said is a safe reopening plan for facilities with fewer than 250 members.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge weighed in on Kinsley’s reopening plan. He doesn’t think there’s anything innovative enough about it that would sway state health officials to change Whitmer’s plan.

Whitmer’s office would not say if they’ve considered exceptions for smaller gyms. Whitmer has reiterated she’s listening to doctors and basing decisions on science and data.

