Man wanted for carjacking on Detroit’s west side that injured mother and 7-month-old daughter

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a carjacking that injured a mother and child on the city’s west side.

On Saturday, March 7 at around 4 a.m. in the 18400 block of Sussex in Detroit the first victim, a 35-year-old woman, got out of her gray 2011 Volvo and picked up her 7-month-old daughter who was seated in a car seat.

The mother carried her daughter to the passenger side to get some items out of her vehicle.

At that point, the suspect entered the vehicle through the driver’s side, put the vehicle in reverse and struck the two victims, knocking them down to the ground.

The mother was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. Police say the baby was treated at a hospital and listed in critical condition. According to police, the baby has been released from the hospital.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered shortly after the incident in the 18000 block of Whitcomb in Detroit. Police say the suspect escaped in a dark colored Jeep Compass with damage to the front bumper on the passenger’s side.

He is described as black and was last seen wearing a Detroit Tigers winter hat, gray and white Detroit Tigers varsity jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.