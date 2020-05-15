Mother missing for days after leaving Metro Detroit hospital

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman named Maria Purdy who was last seen days ago after being released from the hospital.

Police say Purdy was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn on May 7 and released May 8 without any issues.

Purdy does not have a car and her cell phone is going to voicemail. Police say Purdy is paranoid and has schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.

