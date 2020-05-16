Michigan State Police investige Madison Heights hit-and-run

Published: May 16, 2020, 11:12 am

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit-and-run in Madison Heights on Saturday.

According to police, the victim was changing a flat tire on the right shoulder of I-696 west of Dequindre Road when a vehicle struck them around midnight.

The vehicle -- possibly a 2000-07 Ford Focus -- fled the scene, police said.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

MORE: Local News