Moped driver fatally wounded after hit-and-run in Detroit

DETROIT – A man was hit by a vehicle while riding a moped in Detroit on Friday night.

Police say the man was traveling south on Military Street on his moped around 10:15 p.m. when the driver of a dark colored sedan traveling west on Linsdale Street struck him.

Medics responded to the incident and pronounced the victim deceased, officials said.

There is not a description of the driver or their vehicle at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News