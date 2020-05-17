Man allegedly robbed at gunpoint while filming in Detroit

DETROIT – A man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while filming in Detroit on Saturday evening.

Detroit police say the 39-year-old man was filming near Fort Street and 15th Street around 8:20 p.m. when two unknown suspects approached him and allegedly robbed him at gunpoint.

The two suspects fled the scene heading east on Fort Street in a tan four-door Lincoln, officials said.

Police say a wallet, camera equipment and firearm were stolen from the victim, who is a CPL holder.

The suspects are described as black men in their 20s. One is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slim build, dark complexion and was wearing a great sweat suit and was armed. The other is described as light complexion with a slim build.

There were no injuries reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News