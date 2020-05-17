Man assaults woman, takes vehicle with 5-year-old inside, Tased by Michigan State Police

DETROIT – A 5-year-old girl was recovered unharmed Saturday afternoon after being taken by the mother’s ex-boyfriend, police said.

According to authorities, a woman told police she was driving a vehicle down the Lodge Freeway just after 4 p.m. with her ex-boyfriend and her 5-year-old daughter when the ex-boyfriend began to physically attack the woman. Police said she was able to pull onto the service drive at Seven Mile Road, where she was forced out of the vehicle.

Police said the woman gave police a possible address for the ex and troopers were able to locate her vehicle near the intersection of Lyndon and Strathmoor streets. Authorities said police saw the man walking to where the car was recovered, holding one hand in his pocket, the young girl with the other and yelling at police to kill him.

Police said a TASER was used on the man and he was taken into custody. The child was turned over to her mother at the scene unharmed.