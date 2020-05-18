Iosco Township man charged with felonious assault after police say he shot at another man during argument

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – An Iosco Township man has been charged with felonious assault.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Countryway Market in Handy Township on Saturday at 6:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

The victim told deputies he had been riding motorcycles with friends in the area of the 8000 block of Lamoreaux Road when he got into a verbal altercation with a neighbor.

Police said as the victim was leaving the area the suspect, Michael Joseph Libtow, 31, of Iosco Township, attempted to block the roadway with his vehicle. Police said Libtow exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the victim’s vehicle.

The victim fled the scene and was not injured, according to police. Libtow was taken into custody and loged at the Livingston County Jail without further incident.

Libtow was arraigned on Monday at the 53rd District Court in Howell and was charged with one count of felonious assault. He received a $20,000 cash surety bond.

Officials are still investigating the incident.