West Bloomfield School District presents framework for what education could look like in the fall

Plan combines remote, in-person learning

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A plan presented Monday laid out what school may look like for West Bloomfield students in the fall.

The West Bloomfield School District provided a framework for returning to the classroom.

That plan includes combining both remote learning and in-person instruction, with only about 50 percent of students at the school at a time.

