West Bloomfield School District presents framework for what education could look like in the fall
Plan combines remote, in-person learning
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A plan presented Monday laid out what school may look like for West Bloomfield students in the fall.
The West Bloomfield School District provided a framework for returning to the classroom.
That plan includes combining both remote learning and in-person instruction, with only about 50 percent of students at the school at a time.
View the plan below:
