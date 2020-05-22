Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl named Tamia Lately.

Lately was last seen Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. after leaving her father’s house in the 12300 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit.

Police say she left the home after her father went to the store, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

According to her father, he has security footage of her leaving the house and getting into a blue vehicle, possibly a Ford Fusion, with an unknown driver.

Lately is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes, a medium brown complexion, and black hair worn in long braids.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black and white Nike flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.