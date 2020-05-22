61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Farmington Hills police: 3-year-old child found wandering early Friday morning

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Farmington Hills, Police, Child, Missing, Oakland County, Child Found, Orchard Lake Road, 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills Police, Local
Orchard Lake and 12 Mile Road.
Orchard Lake and 12 Mile Road. (Google Maps)

DETROIT – Farmington Hills police issued an alert for a 3-year-old child found walking early Friday morning. They are seeking the child’s parents or guardians.

UPDATE: Police have located the mother of the child.

“A child was found walking along 12 Mile Road - east of Orchard Lake Road at approximately 545 am today. The child is a black male with short hair, approximately 3 years old, wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts. He appears in good health and may be named Dominick.

Please call Farmington Hills Police at 248-871-2610 with any information.”

No other information is available.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: