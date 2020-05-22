Farmington Hills police: 3-year-old child found wandering early Friday morning

Published: May 22, 2020, 8:07 am Updated: May 22, 2020, 8:41 am

DETROIT – Farmington Hills police issued an alert for a 3-year-old child found walking early Friday morning. They are seeking the child’s parents or guardians.

UPDATE: Police have located the mother of the child.

“A child was found walking along 12 Mile Road - east of Orchard Lake Road at approximately 545 am today. The child is a black male with short hair, approximately 3 years old, wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts. He appears in good health and may be named Dominick.

Please call Farmington Hills Police at 248-871-2610 with any information.”

No other information is available.