Traverse City to reopen restaurants at midnight

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she is partially reopening businesses and lifting medical restrictions across the entire state.

Ever since the governor’s stay-at-home order went into effect back in March restaurants could only offer carry out and bars have been shut down.

In Traverse City, restaurants are set to reopen at midnight on Thursday night into Friday morning.

One bar in Traverse City has asked people who are not from the area to stay out of the bar.

This comes as Whitmer has allowed gatherings of 10 people or fewer. People are still expected to follow social distancing guidelines.

Medical, dental and veterinary procedures can resume next Friday. Retail and auto dealerships can reopen Tuesday, but by appointment only.

