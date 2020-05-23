61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan

Could former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick get released from prison due to COVID-19?

High profile inmates like Paul Manafort and Micahel Cohen have been released from prison due to the coronavirus. Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick might be added to that list.

Michigan stay-at-home order extended until June 12

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order until June 12 and the state of emergency until June 19.

Biden says he was too ‘cavalier’ about black voters’ choices

Joe Biden says he “should not have been so cavalier” after he told a prominent black radio host that African Americans who back President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 53,913 as of Saturday morning, including 5,158 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Clouds remain, but Saturday becomes warmer

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: