ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 23, 2020

High profile inmates like Paul Manafort and Micahel Cohen have been released from prison due to the coronavirus. Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick might be added to that list.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order until June 12 and the state of emergency until June 19.

Joe Biden says he “should not have been so cavalier” after he told a prominent black radio host that African Americans who back President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 53,913 as of Saturday morning, including 5,158 deaths, state officials report.