ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 23, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Could former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick get released from prison due to COVID-19?
High profile inmates like Paul Manafort and Micahel Cohen have been released from prison due to the coronavirus. Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick might be added to that list.
Michigan stay-at-home order extended until June 12
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order until June 12 and the state of emergency until June 19.
Biden says he was too ‘cavalier’ about black voters’ choices
Joe Biden says he “should not have been so cavalier” after he told a prominent black radio host that African Americans who back President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 53,913 as of Saturday morning, including 5,158 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Clouds remain, but Saturday becomes warmer
More Local News Headlines
- Mayor Mike Duggan, other Detroiters react to news of possible Kwame Kilpatrick release
- Family believes former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will be released from prison next month
- Take a look inside popular bar, other businesses that just reopened in Northern Michigan
- Flashpoint 5/24/20: Michigan’s neglected and dangerous infrastructure; Survivors of COVID-19 on battling disease
- Michiganders react to extension of stay-at-home order
- Sanford residents band together to clean up destroyed main street
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer adds 3 counties to flood-related state of emergency
- Detroit public schools try to lure top talent with $51,700 starting salary for new teachers
National and World Headlines
- Debt and coronavirus push Hertz into bankruptcy protection
- Trump declares churches ‘essential,’ calls on them to reopen
- Wendy Williams to take time off for Graves’ disease: What we know about the condition
- Virus spread feared where water is scarce around the world
- Largest single day jump of cases in Syria
- Asia Today: 23 new cases in South Korea, none in China
Sports Headlines
- NHLPA approves going forward with 24-team playoff talks
- SEC, Big 12 to allow football workouts on campus next month
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.