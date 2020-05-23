Man in serious condition after shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a non-fatal shooting incident that occurred on the city’s west side early Saturday morning.

According to police a victim was driving a 2014 Chevy Impala with two male passengers around 2:45 a.m. in the area of Hartwell Avenue and Foley Street when a newer Dodge Ram approached and fired shots into the vehicle.

The driver of the Chevy Impala -- an 18-year-old man -- was shot and continued driving but struck a building in the 13000 block of Foley Street, police said.

All three passengers were transported to the hospital. The driver is listed in temporary serious condition. The other two passengers, 17, were not shot and were treated for minor injuries, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

