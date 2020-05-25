73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Monroe Police officer shot during traffic stop, rushed to hospital

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Monroe, Monroe County, Crime, Shooting, Toledo, Michigan, News, Local News
Police are investigating after a Monroe police officer was shot during a traffic stop on May 24, 2020.
Police are investigating after a Monroe police officer was shot during a traffic stop on May 24, 2020. (WDIV)

MONROE, Mich. – A police officer was rushed to a hospital in Toledo after being shot in Monroe Sunday night.

According to authorities, the incident started with a violent carjacking where a woman was assaulted.

Police said a Monroe Police Department officer saw the stolen vehicle and during a traffic stop on North Dixie Highway near I-75, two people got out of the vehicle and shot the police officer. She was rushed to a hospital in Toledo. Her condition is unknown.

Police confirmed two people have been taken into custody. Further details were not revealed.

Police are investigating after a Monroe police officer was shot during a traffic stop on May 24, 2020.
Police are investigating after a Monroe police officer was shot during a traffic stop on May 24, 2020. (WDIV)
Police are investigating after a Monroe police officer was shot during a traffic stop on May 24, 2020.
Police are investigating after a Monroe police officer was shot during a traffic stop on May 24, 2020. (WDIV)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: