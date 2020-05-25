Shooting victim found on Detroit street hospitalized in critical condition

DETROIT – On Memorial Day a 39-year-old man was spotted on the ground shot several times at 12:40 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lauder Street in Detroit, police say.

Gunfire was heard in the area before the victim was found. He is hospitalized in critical condition. No one is in police custody and the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.