2 charged after Monroe police corporal shot during traffic stop
Corporal being treated at Ohio hospital
MONROE, Mich. – Two people have been charged in connection with the shooting of Monroe City Police Cpl. Renae Peterson, who was shot multiple times.
Peterson is a 16-year veteran of the force. Officials said Peterson is in critical condition at a Toledo-area hospital.
Peterson was shot at 8 p.m. on Sunday in Monroe. The case is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Department.
Kordney Antwoine McDonald, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Koby Ryan Falls, of Monroe, Michigan, have been charged.
McDonald has been charged with the following:
- Assault with intent to murder
- Armed robbery
- Carjacking
- Assaulting/resisting/obstructing/causing serious impairment to a police officer
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault)
- Two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer
- Interfering with electronic communications
- Nine counts of felony firearm
Falls has been charged with the following:
- Armed robbery
- Receiving and concealing firearms
- Carrying concealed
- Three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer
- Interfering with electronic communications
- Seven counts of felony firearm
Both were arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.
