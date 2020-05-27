2 charged after Monroe police corporal shot during traffic stop

MONROE, Mich. – Two people have been charged in connection with the shooting of Monroe City Police Cpl. Renae Peterson, who was shot multiple times.

READ: Monroe police officer shot during traffic stop, rushed to hospital

Peterson is a 16-year veteran of the force. Officials said Peterson is in critical condition at a Toledo-area hospital.

Peterson was shot at 8 p.m. on Sunday in Monroe. The case is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Department.

Kordney Antwoine McDonald, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Koby Ryan Falls, of Monroe, Michigan, have been charged.

McDonald has been charged with the following:

Assault with intent to murder

Armed robbery

Carjacking

Assaulting/resisting/obstructing/causing serious impairment to a police officer

Carrying a concealed weapon

Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault)

Two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer

Interfering with electronic communications

Nine counts of felony firearm

Falls has been charged with the following:

Armed robbery

Receiving and concealing firearms

Carrying concealed

Three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer

Interfering with electronic communications

Seven counts of felony firearm

Both were arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch: Monroe police officer shot during traffic stop, rushed to hospital