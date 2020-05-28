2 charged in connection with fatal shooting of Romulus man at gas station

ROMULUS, Mich. – Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Brian Eugene Davis, 40, of Romulus.

Diontay Reece McMillon, 31, of Canton and Gerald Stefan Nelson, 50, of Ypsilanti Township are facing charges in connection with Davis’ death.

Davis was shot and killed on May 19 at 8:35 p.m. in Romulus. Police officers were called to a gas station in the 27400 block of Eureka Road near Inkster Road. When officers arrived they saw the Romulus Fire Department rescue and Taylor rescue teams on scene.

Officers said Davis was lying in the parking lot and had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they believe Davis did not know either suspect.

Officials said Davis approached the defendants’ vehicle and McMillon, who was a passenger, pulled out a weapon and shot Davis.

Nelson was driving and fled the scene to the area of Ecorse Road and Middlebelt Road where police said he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle. Both men were arrested at the scene of the crash.

McMillon was charged with first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm and fleeing and eluding in the third degree. Nelson was charged with third degree fleeing and eluding.

Both men were arraigned on Sunday in the 34th District Court in Romulus. Probable Cause Conferences are scheduled for June 3. Preliminary Examinations are scheduled for June 10.