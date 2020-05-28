Detroit animal shelter offers $500 reward for help to identify, arrest person wanted for abandoning dog on side of road

DEARBORN, Mich. – Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD) is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a person that abandoned a dog on the side of the road.

FAMD says a 60-pound dog was abandoned and crammed into a small cage on the side of the road on around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The cage also contained a feeder, dishes and dog toys.

The dog was taken to FAMD in Dearborn after someone who noticed the dog pulled over and called the police. Officials say the dog is friendly and in otherwise good condition.

Officials say abandonment of a pet is a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240 or FAMD at 313-943-2697.

