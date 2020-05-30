61 people arrested in Downtown Detroit George Floyd protest, police say

DETROIT – Police say 61 participants of a Downtown Detroit George Floyd protest held Friday night were arrested.

The Detroit Police Department added that a majority of the people arrested were not from Detroit. In addition to the arrests, police vehicles were damaged.

Police say a 21-year-old Eastpointe man was killed Friday night when someone approached his car during the protest and fired shots. Two other men were in the vehicle and fled on foot along with the shooter, according to police.

The victim was killed around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Congress and Randolph after the shooter approached him and the two other men in a Silver Dodge Caliber.

It is uncertain whether the shooting is related to the protest. No arrests have been made. Police say the shooter fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Floyd was killed during a police altercation May 25. Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested in connection with Floyd’s death. On Friday, he was charged with murder.

“As my office starts to receive more information about some of the instances of violence from last night’s protests, it is important to note that an overwhelming number of people were engaged in peaceful protest. The death of George Floyd is something that has profoundly affected our nation. Peaceful demonstrations with respect for all is absolutely warranted in this situation. The point of protesting what happened to Mr. Floyd can be lost when violence becomes the narrative of the protest. I urge everyone to continue to honor Mr. Floyd by engaging in safe, peaceful and civil protest of his murder,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

