Metro Detroit weather: Cooler and less humid with some sunshine Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday morning, Motown!

Skies clear nicely with mild, crisp air for today. It will be cooler than average throughout the entire weekend, but it will not be too chilly. Warmer weather returns next week.

Saturday morning will go from partly cloudy to mostly clear before dawn. As clouds leave, heat escapes and it becomes cooler by breakfast time. Morning temperatures start in the upper 40s and low 50s. A west-northwest breeze will bring drier, cooler air at 6 to 12 mph.

Skies will be sunny by lunch time. Temperatures rise to the low 60s by mid-day. As the region slowly opens, remember remain safe and wear your masks. Ones with a heavier mesh will not make your faces as sweaty as last weekend.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m.

Saturday afternoon feels closer to spring with more brilliant sunshine. It will be cool to mild with a brisk wind blowing 10 to 15 mph from the northwest. There is a minor chance of isolated showers, but most neighborhoods will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s; only up to 5 degrees lower than average.

Saturday evening will be clear and cool. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

Sunset is at 9:02 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly. We stay away from the freezing mark, but overnight lows will be in the low and middle 40s.

Sunday will be sunny and mild. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.

As winds turn and come more from the southwest, temperatures rise next week. Monday will be bright and warmer. Highs will be near 75 degrees.

There is the chance of showers and thunderstorms with Tuesday's warm front passage. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be partly sunny and summer-like with a chance of wet weather, Wednesday. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie Saturday: Wind NW 6-14 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degreesSaturday Night: Wind NW 6-14 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degreesSunday: Wind N 6-12 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake HuronSaturday: Wind NW 6-12 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 63 degreesSaturday Night: Wind N 6-14 knots, Waves 2-3 ft., Water Temp 63 degreesSunday: Wind NNW 6-12 knots, Waves 2-3 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake St. ClairSaturday: Wind NNW 6-14 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degreesSaturday Night: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degreesSunday: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula Saturday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs in the mid and upper 50s.Saturday Night: Clear and cold with frost. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs in the mid 60s.

Upper Peninsula Saturday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs in the middle 50s.Saturday Night: Fair and cold with frost. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low, mid 60s.

