Police Chief James Craig gives update on protests in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to speak about the protests being held in Downtown Detroit.
A “March Against Police Brutality” was held in Downtown Detroit on Friday. It was a mostly peaceful protest -- but at least one police car was damaged and at least nine people were arrested.
There was a massive crowd in Detroit earlier in the day and the demonstration continued well into the night.
