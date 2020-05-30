63ºF

Police Chief James Craig gives update on protests in Downtown Detroit

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to speak about the protests being held in Downtown Detroit.

A “March Against Police Brutality” was held in Downtown Detroit on Friday. It was a mostly peaceful protest -- but at least one police car was damaged and at least nine people were arrested.

There was a massive crowd in Detroit earlier in the day and the demonstration continued well into the night.

