Wayne County leaders respond to killing of George Floyd, related protests

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County leaders are publicly responding to the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd as protests against police brutality are held in Detroit and around the nation.

Floyd was killed during an altercation with Minneapolis police on May 25. Now-former police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, knelt on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and laying on the ground, even as he said he could not breathe. The officer continued to kneel on Floyd’s neck for at least seven minutes. Chauvin was recently charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In response to the killing of Floyd, protests against police brutality and in support of black Americans were held across the country. A “March Against Police Brutality” was held in Downtown Detroit on Friday afternoon in what began as a peaceful protest and later became more chaotic.

Wayne County representatives have made the following statements regarding Floyd’s death and the protests that followed:

Detroit Police Chief James Craig

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the police officer involved in the killing of George Floyd should be arrested for murder.

“It was clear evidence, that suggests it was probable cause to arrest this officer for murder,” said Chief James Craig with Detroit Police.

“Even when once officer engages in excessive force, we all share the disappointment for the dishonors it brings to our badge,” Craig said. “When you talk about trust, it’s the glue. We mustn’t forget, as police officers, we work for the community."

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans

“The death of George Floyd has poured additional salt into the already open and unhealed wounds of brutality and racism faced by so many of us in the African American community. We need a safe place for people to peacefully express their understandable anger and frustration over the systemic inequality people of color continue to face in the United States and the clear lack of impetus towards systemic solutions. We give “lip service” to the problems and issues but not much more.

Yesterday, tens of thousands of people of all races and ethnicities gathered in cities across America to peacefully protest. In many cases, both protesters and law enforcement worked to deescalate situations before they turned violent. I commend both for their restraint.

Some of those protests were marred by violence, I am told, started by a small number of agitator’s intent on physical confrontation with law enforcement. In Detroit, we saw violence result in the shooting death of a young man on our streets. The problem is systemic inequality and shooting does nothing to cure that ill.

We can spend our time critiquing the litany of tragic events that now include Mr. Floyd or we can spend that time advocating strongly for the systemic changes we need, want and deserve as fully vested citizens of this country.”

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

“As my office starts to receive more information about some of the instances of violence from last night’s protests, it is important to note that an overwhelming number of people were engaged in peaceful protest. The death of George Floyd is something that has profoundly affected our nation. Peaceful demonstrations with respect for all is absolutely warranted in this situation. The point of protesting what happened to Mr. Floyd can be lost when violence becomes the narrative of the protest. I urge everyone to continue to honor Mr. Floyd by engaging in safe, peaceful and civil protest of his murder."

