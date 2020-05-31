Watch live: Detroit mayor, police chief address ongoing unrest as protesters plan to demonstrate for third day

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan and police chief James Craig will provide an update regarding the recent unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd.

The protests will be held at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters beginning 2 p.m. Sunday, May 25.

Duggan and Craig are speaking only a few short hours from when protestors plan to demonstrate for the third consecutive day in Downtown Detroit.

Protestors plan to be back out on the streets of Detroit for a third consecutive day Sunday. Demonstrators are expected to protest outside Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 4 p.m. today.

On Friday night 60 people were arrested while protesting in Downtown Detroit. That number increased to 84 arrests Saturday night.

Sunday’s press conference comes as faith leaders and city officials including Duggan and Craig addressed the unrest Saturday.

READ: Detroit braces for third night of protests against police brutality

READ MORE: Detroit NAACP leader asks protestors to be cautious of spreading virus if they are ‘really concerned about black lives’